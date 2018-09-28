Mc Doom man gets eight years for wounding friend over $5,000

Latest update September 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
Toney Marcus has been sentenced to eight years in jail for attacking and chopping a man he said owed him $5,000.
The sentence was handed down yesterday by Justice Brassington Reynolds at the Georgetown High Court.
According to the charge, on July 4, 2014, Marcus wounded Etwaru Narine with the intention to cause him grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable him.
Reports indicated that the two were imbibing at a shop when the incident occurred. The two men reportedly began arguing over money and a fight broke out. This was when Marcus is said to have chopped the victim several times.
At his first appearance before the High Court, the case indictment against, Marcus, 45 of McDoom, Greater Georgetown was presented by State Attorney Tiffini Lyken.
The man, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues due to his substance abuse, was also charged for attempting to murder Narine.
He was not represented by a legal counsellor but pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge. He nonetheless admitted to feloniously wounding his acquaintance.
