Jagdeo wants ‘value for money’ audit of CJIA expansion project

Funnily, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo wants a value for money audit of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Expansion project.

At a press conference he hosted, yesterday, Jagdeo said, “We did the airport and now they are so happy with the airport. But, we are going to do an audit of that same airport to see that we are getting value for money as per the original contract. But this government is very happy with the airport.”

China’s Export/Import Bank loaned Guyana US$138M for the project. Guyana was supposed to plug US$12M as its contribution.

In March 2013, the sod was turned and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC)—the Chinese firm hired to execute the project—agreed to complete the job by the end of 2015.

Fast-forward to today, the project remains incomplete with a 2018 year-end date being floated.

The entire project design has been altered, drastically.

CHEC was supposed to extend the primary runway of 1,066.8 metres, to reach a total length of 3,336.8 metres in order to satisfy the operational requirements of wide-body aircraft.

A turning area was to be provided at the end of the extension.

Navigation facilities such as lighting are to be installed and a service vehicle lane is to be provided as well as emergency facilities such as firefighting systems.

Regarding the terminal building, a new two-storey terminal building was to be built next to the existing one, and was to be divided into two parts – the terminal building and the departure lounges/gates and arrival concourse.

On the second floor of the terminal building, it was the plan for a Departure level with space for airlines’ back-of-counter office space, concessions and security check point (x-ray).

On the first floor (the arrival level), it was planned that there will be baggage make-up rooms (outbound), Immigrations, baggage claim (inbound), Customs, greeters’ lobby, ground transportation, 20 check-in counters and a passenger drop-off zone.

The concourse on the second floor was also supposed to house departure lounges with ‘B’ loading bridges and sterile corridors.

There were also plans for a new, larger car park, a reconfigured internal roads area, and a bigger handling equipment area.

However, that plan is far from what Guyana is getting for over US$150M.

Instead of a brand-new terminal building, CHEC has basically gutted the old one and made some extensions. It will be the new departure area. Nearby, a smaller building will house the Arrivals terminal.

There were supposed to be at least six passenger bridges. Currently, there are only two bridges.

Would it become the great hub for Africa that former President Bharrat Jagdeo and former Minister of Public Works, Robeson Benn promised?