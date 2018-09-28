GPL gives back to Table Tennis Association

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL Inc.) has donated a $300,000 cheque to the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) towards its ongoing international tournament. This forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility which involves giving back towards community and youth development.

GPL’s Public Relations Officer, Shevion Sears told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that GPL is steadfast in supporting the development of youths and sports locally.

”We are proud because several young people are out there participating in the tournament. They are representing Guyana and we’re looking forward to see them win whether gold, silver or bronze and we have confidence in them, as such we are supporting them,” Sears explained.

The Public Relations Officer assured that this is definitely not the first and last donation GPL will give towards youths and sports. “We have already given towards basketball among others. Table tennis is no different because Guyana is moving and propelling and we’re happy to be a part of that.”

General Secretary for the Guyana Table Tennis Association, Linden Johnson, also expressed his gratitude for the support from GPL. He said the monies will go towards assisting the pre-cadet teams at the Caribbean Championship in Santa Domingo.

Johnson explained that organisational support towards table tennis is almost non-existent and now that GPL is onboard, this is the birth of good relationship with the association.

”The sport is not one that normally receives funding to send our teams abroad and we’re always scrapping up at the last minute. Now that GPL is onboard, it’s a plus for table tennis we do hope and look forward to more support in the future,” Johnson explained.

Currently, the association has seniors in Jamaica who have since copped three silver and two bronze. The 21 years and under is in progress from today then the senior’s singles will start today, Johnson stated. Some of the funding from GPL will assist the seniors to assist with accommodation. According to Johnson, the association is performing well at most of its competitions.

”The teams which participated in the competition in the Dominican Republic was a success, they did well in both singles and double. They came back with one silver in the doubles and three bronze medals in the singles and doubles.”

GPL has always been donating towards national development. During last year, the power company donated to the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation, in honour of the Company’s 18th Anniversary celebrations, GPL donated a quantity of furniture to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre and in observance of Cancer awareness month, and it donated $400,000 to the Cancer Institute of Guyana. (DPI)