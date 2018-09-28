Diabetic Association gets Direct Relief support to offer HBA1c to Type Ones

Having recently acquired an HBA1c Microalbumin testing machine, the Diabetic Association has been the beneficiary of reagents to the tune of some US$10,000, compliments of Direct Relief. The testing machine will provide crucial tests to Type One Diabetics. Direct Relief is a United States based non-profit, non partisan organisation with a stated mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilising and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.

Speaking of the Direct Relief support yesterday was President of the Association, Ms. Glynis Beaton. She said that while the reagents had arrived in Guyana on April 20, it was only released by Customs on Wednesday.

This of course required much needed intervention from the Ministry of Public Health.

“Thanks to the efforts and hard work done by the Ministry through the Permanent Secretary [Ms. Collete Adams]; Mr. Oneil Atkins, the Director of Pharmaceutical and most importantly, Dr. Kavita Singh, the Director of Chronic Disease…Without her [Dr. Singh], we would not have gotten it,” said a grateful Beaton yesterday.

But this collaboration with the Public Health Ministry has certainly not been a new development.

“The Chronic Diseases Department has been working very closely with the Type Ones so Dr. Singh knew the importance of the reagents and that they couldn’t spoil at the airport,” said Beaton.

“We are very happy with the collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health through its Chronic Disease Department…Dr. Kavita Singh. This collaboration is over five years and it continues to strengthen…While not getting a subvention, they have assisted us a lot and we appreciate it,” said Beaton.

With the machine and reagents ready to be used, Beaton said that Type Ones from across the country could take advantage of the service simply by dialling 600-1154 to make an appointment.

“Types Ones from any part of Guyana can come,” said Beaton as she revealed that the official launching of the testing programme will be on October 4, 2018 at Transport House, Urquhart, Street [between Farfan and Mendes and Ivanho Gas State]. The venue, Beaton said, was chosen because it has a suitable sanitary and air-conditioned environment.

Currently, there are about 77 registered Type One Diabetics but, according to Beaton, the testing drive will cater for at least 100. Beaton advised, that those diabetics who will access the programme will not required to fast ahead of being tested.

Testing will be done by a Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation-trained phlebotomist. Beaton noted that it is expected that 10 persons will be tested per hour.

“Depending on how many people we get, we can set the appointments,” said Beaton who added that the information garnered will be entered into a database, which will be shared with the Health Ministry.

Even as she spoke of the assured continued assistance from Direct Relief to sustain the Type One testing programme, Beaton revealed that the Association will be doing its part to help sustain it. Among such efforts, which will be pursued by the Association will be the hosting of an awards ceremony and gala at the Ramada Hotel at Providence, East Bank Demerara on November 17, 2018 for World Diabetes Month.

The theme of the event is ‘Queen of Hearts, Alice In Wonderland’. But even before the planned gala, Beaton said that the Association will be teaming up with the Lions of Ruimveldt on World Diabetes Day [November 14] to host an exhibition at the Stabroek Market tarmac. At that event, Type Ones will also be able to access HBA1c tests, Beaton said.

Beaton stressed the importance of the HBA1c tests to the health of a Type One diabetic.

“This [test] must be done every three months…they need to know what the blood sugar was for the last three months in order to make adjustments to their treatment or to determine if they have a complication. So with those numbers, we will be able to say if that person is being taken care of properly,” Beaton said.