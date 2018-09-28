Biggest Guyana Open Golf tourney set for November 2-4 – 12 Countries, 100 players to participate

The 2018 Open Golf tournament is set for November 2-4 at the upgraded Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) on the East Coast of Demerara and promises to the biggest such event. It was disclosed that 100 players from 12 Countries will participate for top honours with the aim of dethroning 8-times Champion Avinash Persaud while 85 Companies will take advantage of the opportunity to showcase the products and services during the ninth edition of the Open.

President of the LGC Aleem Hussain spoke of various improvements the East Coast nine-hole facility has had in the recent past adding that a lot of other events apart from Golf is held there including fashion shows on the Greens, organised by leading Fashion Designer, Sonia Noel.

Vice President Paton George explained that from 77 players last year, this year the first 100 players have registered with the foreign players not getting any preferential treatment.

”This is a 9-hole course and not as big as other places in the world so our capacity is 100 who will be registered on a first come basis. It was pleasing to see a full year of Golf in Guyana” George said.

More than 35 tournaments were held during the year and George thanked the many sponsors for their support and this year’s Tee-off will be at 05:30hrs as soon as the sun comes up. Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports, Dr. George Norton said Guyana will be sending 22 players to represent this Country in Suriname adding this will be the largest Guyana Open in its history.

”Over 1,000 spectators should be in attendance adding that the Club has partnered with the Guyana Marriott Hotel and several other Hotels to create Golf Packages which would be a good thing to promote Sporting Tourism” Dr Norton said.

Defending champion Avinash Persaud said it has not been easy to for eight years, it entailed lots of hard work. “The winning trophy will remain in Lusignan,” Persaud promised. Female player Joaan Deo said last year there was about five females involved but this year, she said there are many more females. (Sean Devers)