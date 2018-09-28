Banks DIH/GABA League… Daniels on top again in Guardians’ win; Sonics remain winless

Pepsi Sonics are yet to win a game in the 2018 Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) Under-23, First and Second Division Leagues, their losing streak continued on Tuesday night at the Burnham Hard Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets when Kobras bounced past them 43-35 in a low-scoring clash.

Skipper Carlos Edwards (14) and his teammate Jermaine Slater (11) were the main scorers during the win for the Agricola based club and coincidentally, were the only players to get into double figures during the feature clash which was plagued with turnovers.

In the opening match, Terrence Daniels’ red hot form continued for Plaisance Guardians as he led the team to a 70-53 victory over Eagles with a joint team-high score of 15 points matched by his teammate Jared Sears. Andrew Johnson also had a positive impact in the win for his team with 13 points.

Up to the end of the second quarter, the game was relatively close with Eagles leading the score 29-26 but Guardians turned up the heat in the third quarter to outplay Eagles 30-9 in that period of play to enter the final quarter with a healthy 56-38 lead.

Shemar Huntley scored 16 points to lead the Eagles’ fight but their star man, Sherland Gillis was quiet during the loss with only 13-points. Basketball continues tomorrow night with two matches.

In the first which bounces off at 18:30hrs Sonics will seek their first win in the U-23 division when they clash with Kobras while Eagles will play the imposing Plaisance Guardians in the first division at 20:30hrs. (Calvin Chapman)