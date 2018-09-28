8th Annual Guyana Softball Cup bowls off on October 26

By Zaheer Mohamed

The eight annual Guyana Softball Cup is set to bowl off on October 26 in Georgetown and East Coast Demerara with teams from New York, Florida, Canada and the host nation battling for supremacy in four categories.

The tournament which is organised by the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association, (GFSCA) was launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and will conclude under lights at DCC on October 28; in the Open, Over-45, Over-50 and Female segments.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the GFSCA Anil Beharry said an exciting tournament is anticipated and expressed gratitude to the sponsors. He added that lucrative cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs while there will be giveaways for the fans including three trips for two to Arrowpoint Resort and Kaieteur Falls. Beharry said an admission fee of $500 will be required for the finals only.

Former West Indies all-rounder and President of DCC Roger Harper congratulated the GFSCA, adding that they have done a fantastic job over the years. “As President of DCC, we are pleased to be part of this event and hosting the finals once again. The four finals that we hosted were successful and I do look forward to seeing a decent good crowd in this the eight edition,” he added.

”Possibly this is the biggest softball tournament in the world and we must appreciate its contribution to Guyana’s Tourism sector whereas over the years a number of teams have visited and this helps to boost the economy significantly and encourages social cohesion. We at DCC are happy to play our part. The tremendous number of sponsors the GFSCA have been able to bring onboard speaks volume of their professionalism.”

Preliminary matches will be played at Eve Leary, DCC, Malteenoes Sports Club, GNIC Sports Club, Ogle, Muslim Youth Organisation, Carifesta Sports Complex, Queen’s College and St. Stanislaus.

In the Open segment local teams Regal Allstars, Blairmont, Speedboat, Farm, Corriverton, Cotton Field Wild Oats and two teams each from Canada and USA will vie for honours. The Over-40 division consists of Regal Masters, Floodlights, Fisherman, Mike’s Wellman, Parika Defenders, Essequibo, Albion Masters and New York Hustlers Masters.

The Over-50 category includes Ariel, NY Hustlers, President’s XI, Orlando, SCI Miami, Savage and two teams from Canada. Trophy Stall Angels, 4R Lioness, Mike’s Wellwoman and Karibee Girls will battle in the Female segment.

Ansa McAl under their Lucozade, Stag and I Cool Water, Mike’s Pharmacy, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Survival Group of Companies, A and R Jewanram Printery, Rohan Auto Spares, Steve’s Jewellery, Ramchand’s Auto Spares, Clear Water, Busta, WJ Enterprise and Nandpersaud are the sponsors on board so far.

Interested teams and sponsors can make contact with Anil Beharry on 623 6875, Wayne Jones on 650 1790 or Ricky Deonarain on 600 7734.