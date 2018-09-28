Latest update September 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

8th Annual Guyana Softball Cup bowls off on October 26

Sep 28, 2018 Sports 0

Members of the GFSCA and sponsors following the launching ceremony at DCC.

By Zaheer Mohamed
The eight annual Guyana Softball Cup is set to bowl off on October 26 in Georgetown and East Coast Demerara with teams from New York, Florida, Canada and the host nation battling for supremacy in four categories.
The tournament which is organised by the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association, (GFSCA) was launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and will conclude under lights at DCC on October 28; in the Open, Over-45, Over-50 and Female segments.
Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the GFSCA Anil Beharry said an exciting tournament is anticipated and expressed gratitude to the sponsors. He added that lucrative cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs while there will be giveaways for the fans including three trips for two to Arrowpoint Resort and Kaieteur Falls. Beharry said an admission fee of $500 will be required for the finals only.
Former West Indies all-rounder and President of DCC Roger Harper congratulated the GFSCA, adding that they have done a fantastic job over the years. “As President of DCC, we are pleased to be part of this event and hosting the finals once again. The four finals that we hosted were successful and I do look forward to seeing a decent good crowd in this the eight edition,” he added.
”Possibly this is the biggest softball tournament in the world and we must appreciate its contribution to Guyana’s Tourism sector whereas over the years a number of teams have visited and this helps to boost the economy significantly and encourages social cohesion. We at DCC are happy to play our part. The tremendous number of sponsors the GFSCA have been able to bring onboard speaks volume of their professionalism.”
Preliminary matches will be played at Eve Leary, DCC, Malteenoes Sports Club, GNIC Sports Club, Ogle, Muslim Youth Organisation, Carifesta Sports Complex, Queen’s College and St. Stanislaus.
In the Open segment local teams Regal Allstars, Blairmont, Speedboat, Farm, Corriverton, Cotton Field Wild Oats and two teams each from Canada and USA will vie for honours. The Over-40 division consists of Regal Masters, Floodlights, Fisherman, Mike’s Wellman, Parika Defenders, Essequibo, Albion Masters and New York Hustlers Masters.
The Over-50 category includes Ariel, NY Hustlers, President’s XI, Orlando, SCI Miami, Savage and two teams from Canada. Trophy Stall Angels, 4R Lioness, Mike’s Wellwoman and Karibee Girls will battle in the Female segment.
Ansa McAl under their Lucozade, Stag and I Cool Water, Mike’s Pharmacy, Rubis Guyana, Trophy Stall, Survival Group of Companies, A and R Jewanram Printery, Rohan Auto Spares, Steve’s Jewellery, Ramchand’s Auto Spares, Clear Water, Busta, WJ Enterprise and Nandpersaud are the sponsors on board so far.
Interested teams and sponsors can make contact with Anil Beharry on 623 6875, Wayne Jones on 650 1790 or Ricky Deonarain on 600 7734.

More in this category

Sports

Biggest Guyana Open Golf tourney set for November 2-4 – 12 Countries, 100 players to participate

Biggest Guyana Open Golf tourney set for November 2-4 – 12...

Sep 28, 2018

The 2018 Open Golf tournament is set for November 2-4 at the upgraded Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) on the East Coast of Demerara and promises to the biggest such event. It was disclosed that 100 players...
Read More
8th Annual Guyana Softball Cup bowls off on October 26

8th Annual Guyana Softball Cup bowls off on...

Sep 28, 2018

Guyana continues to persevere at 43rd Chess Olympiad – CM Khan Gains FIDE rating points for Guyana

Guyana continues to persevere at 43rd Chess...

Sep 28, 2018

Johnson, Anderson slam tons in final round at Bourda

Johnson, Anderson slam tons in final round at...

Sep 28, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA League… Daniels on top again in Guardians’ win; Sonics remain winless

Banks DIH/GABA League… Daniels on top again...

Sep 28, 2018

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League… West Dem. achieve only win by 2 wickets; Alimohammed’s back-to-back ton in vain

CGI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…...

Sep 28, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]