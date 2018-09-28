16 polygraph exams conducted on President’s security detail

Latest update September 28th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Jamaica (Observer)— Five police officers have been trained and certified as polygraphists through support from the United States Embassy.

Law Enforcement Advisor Jamie Russell, who represented the US Embassy at a certification ceremony held at the Office of the Police Commissioner yesterday, said the embassy is keen on assisting the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“We are interested in helping the country weed out corruption and we are also interested in assisting with professionalising the JCF and this is the best way we think we can partner with them to bring success,” he was quoted in a release from the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).

Since its inception, the JCF’s Polygraph Unit has achieved much success, with the testing of more than 400 force applicants, which resulted in over 50 of them not meeting the standard requirements, CCU said, adding that the unit has also had a regional impact.

It revealed that two polygraphists from the JCF visited Guyana and conducted 16 polygraph examinations for the security detail of Guyana’s president.

“The (polygraph) unit received high commendation from the Guyanese government for the professionalism and expertise of the members in doing their job”.

Meanwhile, the JCF communication arm said Detective Sergeant Dwight Sommers, one of the new polygraphists, spoke of the benefit of having gone through the training in the most recent batch.

 

