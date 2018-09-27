Signboard of Guyana’s Caribbean B’ball C/ship winning team vandalised

In June, against the odds, Guyana’s Men’s team won the 2018 Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship which also served as the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Americup qualifiers.

A month later, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) had constructed a signboard on Main Street that carried the photo of the history making team that won its first gold medal for the Golden Arrowhead in the competition that started in 1981.

This week, the entire basketball fraternity has been left shell-shocked when the signboard was found vandalised with the vinyl carrying the photo of the team ripped off completely. In an invited comment, President of the GABF, Nigel Hinds said he was saddened by the act and pledged to do all in his power to have the sign up again as soon as possible.

“Not only is it an injustice to the basketball community but it is also a slap in the face of Guyana because the young men were representing the state. It is also disrespect to all the supporters of the basketball including the government and corporate community,” Hinds further stated.