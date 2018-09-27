Mercury level in Port Kaituma River may have affected some aquatic species

report says more studies needed

Authorities are reviewing the way they deal with water contamination, especially in the hinterland areas following an issue at Port Kaituma, Region One.

The “FINAL REPORT: Investigation into Mercury Contamination of Kaituma River, North West Mining District” was yesterday released by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

The report differed from findings of the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) that the water way had high levels of mercury.

GWI had stopped pumping water from the river around June and July.

The findings of this investigation indicated that mercury concentration in the waters of the Port Kaituma River, near the GWI Pump Station, were not appreciable when compared to international guidelines for drinking water quality, the report said.

“These results should be shared with the GWI promptly and the methodology and results compared with that used by GWI. The findings do suggest, however, high enough levels of mercury contamination of the river sediment to indicate that there may be some effect on the aquatic species within the area.”

The report said that further research will be necessary to provide evidence to this effect and to issue any advisory on the consumption of aquatic species in the area.

According to the report, five samples were sent for analysis at ActLabs and are expected to be available on the 30th September, 2018.

“In light of this complaint, officers assigned to the mining districts should undertake, where relevant, to ensure that sample points at and near pump stations or known water sources are included in their routine water quality monitoring”.

It was also recommended that the Environmental Division should Endeavour to lead investigations to ascertain the status of rivers/creeks within the mining districts where GWI pump stations are located and where contamination from mining operations poses an imminent threat to the community.

The report said it outlined the actions taken upon receipt of a complaint from the GWI about contamination of the Kaituma River with mercury in concentrations above World Health Organisation Guidelines.

“The purpose of this investigation was to ascertain the extent of the contamination of the area where water is being pumped by GWI for distribution to residents.

The report disclosed that in a letter dated 11th July, 2018, addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Managing Director of GWI stated that they had conducted tests of the water being supplied to the residents of Port Kaituma from the Kaituma River.

“GWI discontinued pumping from the Kaituma River as a source of water for residents and requested the intervention of the relevant authorities in the matter. The complaint was received by the Environmental Division on the 18th July, 2018. The Environmental Division in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and GWI set out to send a joint team to the area to conduct sampling and analysis of both water and sediment.”

The joint team comprised Tamara Gilhuys and two officers from the EPA; Mahesh Persaud and Rhea Kanhai.