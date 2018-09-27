Limacol Football Tourney Police and Riddim Squad book semifinal date; Last quarter final matches tonight

Latest update September 27th, 2018 12:59 AM
The first two quarterfinal matches in this year’s Limacol Football tourney reached extra time on Tuesday night last at the Ministry of Education ground where wins were recorded by Police Football Club (PFC) over Georgetown Football Club (GFC) 4-2; Riddim Squad edging Beacons 4-3 via kicks from the penalty mark.
In the feature match, GFC’s Rondel Peters opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a well taken free-kick f
rom about 23 yards that was lobbed over the wall and into the top right corner of goal.
One minute later, Police equalised through a good attacking play which was initially ruled off-side by the Assistant Referee but the on-field official allowed the goal, citing a deflection from a GFC defender.
In the 18th minute, Marcus Wilson scored a hanging header from close range to hand GFC the lead for the second and final time. In a span of four minutes, four goals were scored and the fans at the Carifesta Avenue ground sprung to their feet in excitement.
However, they had to wait until the 79th minute when Lerone Charles netted the first of his brace for Police to ensure the match reached extra-time. Charles completed his brace three minutes into the second period of extra-time to give the Policemen their first lead of the match after which Antonio Wallace doubled the lead, four minutes later.
Meanwhile, in the opening match, Riddim Squad eventually overcame a 10-man Beacons FC through kicks from the penalty mark (4-3) after 120 minutes of play had seen the two teams deadlocked at 1-1.
Scoring for Riddim was Wendel Joseph in the 57th minute, a goal which was scored two minutes after Christopher Garraway had placed Beacons into the lead. Skipper of the victorious Mocha Arcadia based team, Ron Liverpool, who pulled off two stunning saves during the shootout, noted to Kaieteur Sport that, “It was a fair performance for our team. We definitely have to work on our finishing, passing and control heading into
(Sunday’s) semifinal but I think we can do it.”
Tonight, the high flying Mahaica Determinators will match skills with Pouderoyen – which won two of their group matches 2-1 while losing the other via a 1-2 score as well – in the opening game at 18:00hrs while city side Santos FC will oppose another East Coast Demerara side, Buxton Stars in the feature clash from 20:00hrs. (Calvin Chapman story and
photos)
