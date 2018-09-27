Karibee Rice Basketball – Berbice RHT Jammers to clash with East Canje Knights in Final

Latest update September 27th, 2018 12:59 AM
Rose Hall Town Jammers of the Corentyne will bounce against East Canje Knights Of East Canje in the final of the Karibee Rice Basketball Competition this Sunday at the Rose Hall Town Basketball Court, Corentyne, Berbice.
The competition is organised by the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) and sponsored by Nand Persaud and Company Limited, producers of Karibee Rice. When the two teams met earlier in the tournament at the same venue, Rose Hall Town Jammers were 62-58 winners over Canje Knights in a closely fought affair.
However, the Knights have promised to turn the tables on their opponents since they have sharpened their skills and will be going all out for the win but the Jammers are boasting that they have defeated them once and can do it again.
They will also be banking on home court advantage and heavy crowd support to take them through. In a supporting encounter, University of Guyana Trojans of Georgetown will take on a Berbice All Star combination.
The other teams that participated in the competition were Fyrish Black Shark, Ithaca Hardliners and New Amsterdam Thunder. Bounce ball time on Sunday is 19:00hrs.
