GIKMAA’s 6th Open International Championship deemed a success

Soke/Dr. Abdool Nazim Yassim and The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA) on Sunday last concluded a successful Open International Martial Arts tournament at the Guyana National Gymnasium.

A total of 60 karatekas from 8 schools competed at the tournament, the schools were Korean International Martial Arts Guyana, the ISA Islamic School, SVN School, National Martial Arts Association, Best of the Best Martial Arts School, the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association, Shuriken of Suriname and The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy.

GIKMAA, represented by 23 Students won a total of 36 medals (18 gold, 12 silver, 6 bronze).

The results are as follows:

6 years & Under – Zaheer Assan 1st in Kumite, Shahid Shah 2nd, Shafeer Ali 3rd, David Mongru 4th and 2nd in Kata.

7 – 9 years – Shakar Pooran 1st in Kumite & 3rd in Kata.

10 – 12yrs – Daniel Lashely 1st in Kata & Kumite; Nirel Ramrattan 3rd in Kata.

13 – 15 years – Christian Freeman 1st in Kata & 2nd in Kumite, Junior Shilchand 2nd in Kata &Alesha Paul 1st in Kata.

16 – 19 years – Bhudesh Shilchand 1st Kata & Kumite, Nkosi Jupiter 2nd in Kata & Kumite, Joshua Bascombe 1st in Kumite & 3rd Kata, Govind Ramkuar 1st in Weapons Kata & 2nd Traditional Kata, Marcus Chowtie 1st in Kumite, Govindanath Persaud 2nd in Kumite.

20 – 24 years – UmishaParsaram; 1st in Kumite & 2nd in Kata, Shakeel Rahat 2nd in Kumite while Maranda Bennett got 3 gold medals in Weapons Kata, Traditional Kata & Kumite.

25 years & Over – Sensei Kelvin Walcott 1st in Kata.

In the Team Kata Championship Kyokushinkai Guyana won three silver medals.

Soke/Dr. Abdool Nazim Yassim informed that he is very happy with the students of the Enterprise Branch (new comers) under the leadership of Instructor Vikash Somwaru that won 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze and a 4th place.

The GIKMAA is expressing gratitude to the National Sports Commission, Pastor Ravi of Enmore and Grandmaster Soke Dr. Abdool Nazim Yassim for sponsoring the tournament.

Special thanks was also extended to the Judges and Referees, Maranda Bennett, Radha Singh, Sensei Garfield Newton, parents and supporters that assisted to make the tournament a success. Dr. Nazim Yassim and his team will now turn their attention to their Exams in October and November then to the Inter Club tournament in December.