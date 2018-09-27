GFF update on Public Investigations

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has commenced investigations into three critical areas, which were previously announced, and would like to provide the following update:

1. Investigation into Inappropriate Conduct – Keith Ojeer

Status: * An independent investigator has conducted and completed a preliminary inquiry into the allegation.

* A report was submitted to the GFF, which will be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee.

* The Disciplinary Committee will review and pronounce on the matter.

2. Investigation into allegations of Sexual Harrassment by Referees

Sstatus: * The GFF appointed Board of Inquiry has concluded the interviews.

* The Board Of Inquiry is scheduled to present their report, including recommendations, to the GFF’s Executive Committee by end of September 2018.

* The Executive Committee will then review and pronounce on same.

3. Investigation into the 2012 – Mexico vs Guyana Hosting Rights

Status: * An ongoing investigation is being conducted by a consultant who is scheduled to provide a fact-finding dossier including any future action which will be required.

* To date, several persons have been interviewed and financial documents submitted including GFF’s audit reports, reflecting transactions processed during the period under investigation This is a very thorough process and the Executive Committee is facilitating the process in a very methodical manner to ensure accuracy and finality.