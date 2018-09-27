GFF update on Public Investigations

Latest update September 27th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has commenced investigations into three critical areas, which were previously announced, and would like to provide the following update:
1. Investigation into Inappropriate Conduct – Keith Ojeer
Status: * An independent investigator has conducted and completed a preliminary inquiry into the allegation.
* A report was submitted to the GFF, which will be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee.
* The Disciplinary Committee will review and pronounce on the matter.
2. Investigation into allegations of Sexual Harrassment by Referees
Sstatus: * The GFF appointed Board of Inquiry has concluded the interviews.
* The Board Of Inquiry is scheduled to present their report, including recommendations, to the GFF’s Executive Committee by end of September 2018.
* The Executive Committee will then review and pronounce on same.
3. Investigation into the 2012 – Mexico vs Guyana Hosting Rights
Status: * An ongoing investigation is being conducted by a consultant who is scheduled to provide a fact-finding dossier including any future action which will be required.
* To date, several persons have been interviewed and financial documents submitted including GFF’s audit reports, reflecting transactions processed during the period under investigation This is a very thorough process and the Executive Committee is facilitating the process in a very methodical manner to ensure accuracy and finality.
Sep 27, 2018The first two quarterfinal matches in this year’s Limacol Football tourney reached extra time on Tuesday night last at the Ministry of Education ground where wins were recorded by Police Football...
Sep 27, 2018
Sep 27, 2018
Sep 27, 2018
Sep 27, 2018
Sep 27, 2018
The Ministry of the Presidency has issued a complaint to the Guyana Press Association in the form of a letter about the... more
The Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority should reconsider his decision not to extend the tax amnesty which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A furore surrounded Luis Almagro, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]