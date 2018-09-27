Documents, data drives stolen from Ministry of Finance

Latest update September 27th, 2018 12:59 AM
– Min. Sharma says no sensitive information missing thus far
Officials of the Ministry of Finance are trying to ascertain whether any sensitive information was removed during a break-in at the head office on Main and Urquhart Streets last weekend.
Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma told Kaieteur News that so far, there is no indication that any sensitive information was taken. Police have been called in and an active investigation is underway.
There are questions about how the incident occurred as there were no visible forced signs of entry and it is believed that a window may have been left opened.
The incident is said to have occurred on Friday. Some documents were reported stolen along with data storage drives and personal items belonging to employees.
“We are still trying to determine whether any sensitive information was taken from the Ministry and we await the police findings,” Sharma explained.
There are reports that the affected area was the Registry section of the Ministry located on the middle floor of the building. There were no signs of forced entry to locked offices on the floor, based on information provided to Kaieteur News.
Asked about security at the Ministry, Sharma stated that Financial Secretary, Dr. Hector Butts has met with the private company providing security to determine weaknesses in the plan.
“Dr. Butts and the security company have met. They have looked at future security plans for the compound,” Sharma stated.
