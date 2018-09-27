Latest update September 27th, 2018 12:59 AM

Disgusted with upsurge in criminal sexual activities

Sep 27, 2018 Letters

Dear Editor,
The National Congress of Women (NCW), the Women’s arm of the People’s National Congress Reform, wishes to record its disgust at the upsurge of criminal sexual activities being perpetrated on our women and girls. The NCW is outraged at this latest act which occurred in Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice, Region Ten.
Raping women, young girls and children defies and violates the fundamental aspects of our shared humanity. There have been too many atrocities and too often it is the women and girls who are deliberately targeted. The protection of our children is not only the responsibility of parents but also the members of the community.
The NCW is grateful for the harsh penalties which have been meted out to those perpetrators who were caught and calls for greater swiftness from the Authorities in dealing with such matters.
Janice Gonsalves
National Secretary

