Dem boys seh …Guyana get an exchange, not change

Latest update September 27th, 2018 12:59 AM
Sep 27, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, News 0
Trump go to de United Nations and seh in de two years his administration had already accomplished more than any in U.S. history. De whole assembly laugh at him and de man believe dem was laughing wid him.
In Guyana Soulja Bai mek a statement just like Trump. De only difference is that he deh in power fuh three years.
But in reality nutten ain’t change. As a matter of fact, dem boys believe and plenty people seeing an exchange.
Rice use to go to Venezuela and was big racket. To this day de rice money can’t be found. Jagdeo did seh he invest de rice money at a high interest rate. Nobody don’t know wheh he invest de money.
Today de rice market expand to Mexico, then to Panama. Just last week somebody try to con de Panama people wid coodie (broken rice) instead of rice.
Panama promptly tun back de boat. Jagdeo and de PPP tek nuff money from de Chinese fuh different projects and de nation don’t know how much and when dem gun start pay back. Soulja Bai and de Coalition already snatching up loan from de Chinese and hiding de contract from de Guyanese people too.
Jagdeo bypass everybody fuh give all de billions to ee best friend fuh de drug bond and de contracts.
Soulja Bai cut out Jagdeo best friend and put in he best friends in de drug bond and in de contract. Jagdeo tek US$40 million from China to bring cable from Brazil and talk bout e-governance. De cable ain’t even lef Brazil and de money disappear.
Soulja Bai mek Greenidge tek anodda US$40 million, this time fuh broadband. See de exchange dem boys talking about?
Jagdeo had couple people who he use to give dem big contract. Soulja Bai tek over dem same people and giving dem even bigger contracts.
Jagdeo never jail nobody, no matter how dem thief. Soulja Bai ain’t jail nobody. In fact, he release dem from jail to come out and thief more.
See de exchange?
Talk half and if you can’t see de exchange go to Ming’s or Da Silva.
