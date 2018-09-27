Decomposed body of Bath Settlement woman… Domestic abuse reported to police but “she kept going back”- Relatives

husband still to be located Chandrowattie Williams, whose decomposed body was discovered in the home that she shared with her now missing husband and their two children, aged 20 and 13, did not have an easy life.

They lived in a small unpainted zinc house nestled among vegetation in a squatters’ community at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

In the home, police confirmed that they found a bottle containing a poisonous substance.

However, Kaieteur News understands that Chandrowattie suffered years of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her partner, whose name was given as Komal Williams.

For some reason she still chose to stay with the alleged abusive man.

Neighbours said that they would intervene by calling the police “but when dem police come he does done gone and hide”.

A neighbour said that the police were called so often to the home that they “got fed up” and one rank reportedly said “I fed up, we gon come back when she dead.”

Sadly, that prediction came to pass on Saturday. That was when neighbours overheard a commotion erupting from the home of the couple and their children, a scenario that plays out ever so often for them in the village.

“She was hollering in the house on Saturday because he was beating her”, a neighbour who chose to remain unidentified said.

“Everytime this gyal get licks we does call the police and when dem come he does run and hide”. According to the woman, many times Williams left her home and returned, only to be beaten again. They have been married for over 20 years, this publication understands.

Naranpaul Mohan, a brother of the dead woman, said that what took place is still fresh in their minds. He said their youngest child, age 13, would retreat to their home as a “safe house” whenever he witnessed the abuse of his mother by his father.

It was this teenage boy who discovered his mother’s decomposed corpse lying in the bedroom.

The nephew had gone to the uncle’s home on Sunday because his father was having one of his abusive episodes.

“He does come here every time he father drink and when he mommy get licks because he seh how he does get lash too.”

It was while he was there on Tuesday that the teen received a call from his sister informing him that his father wanted to see him.

“The boy get a call from he sister to tell him that he father want see him so when he go he seh he meet the door half open so he go in and then he open the window and when he go in the bedroom he see he mother on the ground and he run out and start scream and go to his father sister that ain’t live too far”, Mohan divulged. The police were subsequently alerted.

Mohan also added, that previously, on different occasions, his sister suffered a chop to the head, a broken arm, broken leg and other injuries. This would lead her to leave the home and return after, he said “she kept going back”.

Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Clifton Hicken told Kaieteur News that because of the state of decomposition, police were unable to discern any possible marks of violence.

He also stated yesterday that ranks are still trying to locate the husband for questioning in relation to the woman’s death.