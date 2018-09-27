Critical streets in Stevedore under repair

Rehabilitation of several critical streets in Stevedore Housing Scheme, South Ruimveldt is ongoing. Supervisor at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Irwin Stephens, said that the repairs are necessary since the roads were almost impassable.

“We came and met the roads in a really bad condition and for last week, we already completed a major portion of the work starting from the Nursery school. We placed some asphalt there to prevent the dust from blowing into the school and affecting the children,” Stephens explained.

The project, which began last Monday, involves placement of crusher run and asphalt. Stephens explained that two and a half inches of asphalt will be placed on the road during the last phase of the project. Upgrades will be also carried out at the back of Stevedore Housing Scheme.

“Right now, we’re digging out, putting in sand, loam, crusher run and some asphalt as well, on the bad roads. There are no major challenges with the execution of the work and we’re getting full cooperation from the residents. Those at the back who had pipes on the road are removing them to facilitate the works,” Stephens related.

The road rehabilitation is expected to be completed by the end of the month after which similar projects will be done in Melanie Damishana, East Coast of Demerara. These will be executed by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Special Projects Unit, which has been constructing and rehabilitating miscellaneous and urban roads in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six.

Budget 2018 has provision for $1.2B and $800M for the continuation of the miscellaneous and urban road programmes. (DPI).