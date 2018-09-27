Latest update September 27th, 2018 12:59 AM

City constable shoots bus driver after row over parking

Sep 27, 2018 News 0

Police are investigating the shooting of John Paul a 42-year-old bus driver, by a City constable yesterday near the route 42 bus park.
The incident stemmed from an argument Paul had with the constable about parking spots on the bus park.
Paul, who was shot in the leg, was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
Witnesses claim the constable had approached Paul and there were an exchange of words, after which there was a scuffle and gunshots were heard.
Paul confirmed that they had scuffled but claimed that he was walking away when the constable shot him.
However, the city constable and some of his colleagues claim Paul was attempting to disarm the rank when he was shot.
Many persons who traverse the area are of the opinion that these confrontations will escalate, since there is growing tension among Route 42 bus and car park operators, fighting for space in the area ti which they have been relocated.

