Body on Kitty seawalls…Sex video suspect was murdered

What was first deemed a suicide has now turned to a murder probe as an autopsy conducted on the body of sex video suspect Sherwin Apple indicated that he was forcibly held underwater until he drowned.

Police said that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.

Sherwin “Yellow” Apple, 42, was found dead on Tuesday morning on the Kitty seawalls not far from the Celina Resort.

He was lying face-down and some had suggested that he had ingested a poisonous substance.

His death occurred a day after police had indicated that he was being sought in relation to a sex video which showed him and another man having sex with a young woman.

The video started making its rounds on social media sometime on Sunday, and there were suggestions that woman was forced to engage in the act.

Yesterday, Apple’s sisters said while what he did was wrong, individuals should not have taken the law into their hands.

Police are attempting to access information from the slain man’s phone, since he reportedly told family members he was going to reach someone that was calling him to meet and discuss the matter relating to the video.

Police have also arrested the other man in the video and he is assisting with investigations.

But in what can only be considered a story with many twists, the young lady who was seen in the video, visited the police station at Linden and, in her mother’s presence, denied that she was the individual in the video.

Police had not made any arrests up to press time in relation to Apple’s murder.