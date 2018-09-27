Banks DIH employee dies after crashing into utility pole

Latest update September 27th, 2018 12:59 AM
A 23-year-old Banks DIH Ltd employee was killed on Tuesday night after crashing into a utility pole at Esplanade Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Andy Gajadar, who was pinned down in his car, was on his way home to Rose Hall, East Canje when the accident occurred. He was reportedly speeding at the time of the accident.
According to reports, Gajadar was ‘racing’ alongside a motorcyclist when he veered off the roadway and crashed.
Police ranks, doctors from the New Amsterdam Hospital rushed to the scene. Firefighters were also contacted to cut through the wreckage to remove Gajadar’s body.
It took hours to free the 23-year-old but then he was already dead.
His body was transported to the New Amsterdam Hospital Mortuary.
Andrew Gajadar, the victim’s father, said that he was at home when a young man on a motorcycle visited his home sometime after 19:30 hrs on Tuesday and informed the family that his son was involved in an accident.
He stated that he immediately ventured to the scene where he saw his son’s body still trapped in his car along the Esplanade Road. According to him he waited until the body was freed.
He described his son as a “jovial but quiet” young man.
