Alimohamed’s ton; France & Singhs’ 4-wickett hauls guides EBD to comfortable win

By Zaheer Mohamed

Ronaldo Alimohamed struck a belligerent century while spinners Trevon France and Gavin Singh shared eight wickets between them as East Bank Demerara (EBD) romped to a 132-run victory over Lower Corentyne when the Cricket Guyana Inc./Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars 50-over franchise league continued yesterday.

Alimohamed anchored his team innings by putting on 56 for the fourth wicket with Vishaul Singh and added a further 70 with Darshan Persaud to guide EBD to 209 all out in 38.2 overs after they decided to bat at Everest Cricket Club Ground.

Opener Trevon Griffith took boundaries off pacers Raun Johnson and Nial Smith before he was caught off Johnson for 19 with the score on 36. Fellow opener Yeudistir Persaud (10) and Deonarine Seegobin (00) were both run out leaving their team on 45-3.

Alimohamed and Singh then steadied the innings fairly with cautious batting on a slow pitch. Singh looked solid and struck three four’s before he was removed by Veerasammy Permaul for 30.

Permaul then bowled Gavin Singh (02) and had Chemroy Kendall (00) caught in quick succession before Kelvin Umroa accounted for Corwin Austin (01) as EBD slipped to 120-7.

However, Alimohamed timed the ball well to keep the scoreboard ticking as he dominated the stand with Persaud.

Alimohamed struck Smith for two sixes before hoisting Kassim Khan out of the ground twice while Persaud was content to rotate the strike. Alimohamed continued to accumulate his runs without much hiccups and hammered two consecutive sixes to bring up a well deserved century with a four before he was caught off Smith for 102 (7×4 9×6).

Persaud was dismissed for 10 while France made 12 not out; Permaul was the pick of the bowlers with 4-29. Lower Corentyne openers Junior Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson looked in fine touch, picking up boundaries off pacers Alimohamed and Keon Morris before Anderson was removed by Alimohamed for 20 with the score on 33.

Jonathan Foo pulled Alimohamed for consecutive boundaries but was soon taken off Morris for 11 while Sinclair was lbw to Gavin Singh for 16. Lower Corentyne’s inept batting display made it look as if the combination of Singh and France was lethal; however the duo deserved credit for maintaining a decent line.

Singh trapped Jason Sinclair (03) lbw and removed Permaul (01) while France accounted for Sasenarine Sukhu (01) and Devon Clements (10) as Lower Corentyne slipped to 77-7. Singh and France wrapped up the rest of the batting as Lower Corentyne were sent packing for 77 in 19.3 overs. France finished with 4-4 and Singh 4-16.

At Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne managed 180 all out in 45 overs, batting first. Eon Hooper made 41, Trishan Ramsarran 22, Alex Algoo and Shawn Perriera 21 each and Clinton Pestano 19.

Akshaya Persaud claimed 4-38, Richie Looknauth 2-36 and Mahendra Dhanpaul 2-44. West Demerara were bowled out for 173 in 44.4 overs in reply. Tagenarine Chanderpaul struck 84 not out while Malcolm Hubbard made 40. Pestano captured 3-34, Dimetri Cameron 3-58 and Jonathan Rampersaud 2-18.

At Bushlot, West Berbice batted first after winning the toss and managed 200 in 50 overs. Javid Karim top scored with 66 while Seon Glasgow made 45. Bowling for East Coast, Rajendra Chandrika picked up 3 for 22 and BhaskarYadram 2 for 41.

In response, East Coast Demerara crumbled for 66. Brian Sattuar (15) and Ameer Khan (14) were the only batsmen to reach double

figures. Keon Joseph picked up 3-2 while Kevin Jawahir had 2-7.