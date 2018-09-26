Woman’s decomposed body discovered in home at Bath Settlement.

Latest update September 26th, 2018 12:59 AM
Ranks in ‘B’ Division have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a decomposed female in her home last evening at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice. The discovery was made at approximately 18:45 hrs.
Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Clifton Hicken, who was at the scene with the investigating ranks, told Kaieteur News that the body has been identified as Chandrawattie Williams. He confirmed that the body appeared to have no marks of violence or wounds.
Meanwhile, from information received the woman was a victim of domestic violence inflicted by her husband who is nowhere to be found. The man who was described as a heavy drinker reportedly physically assaulted Williams not so long ago.
Police are investigating.
