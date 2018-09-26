Vendors accuse City Police of shakedown

Street vendors are subjected to a regular shakedown by ranks of the City Constabulary. The matter was brought to the fore by vendors, who have filed complaints with the Commission of Inquiry, (CoI) into City Hall.

According to the complaint lodged by several vendors, ranks of City Constables attached to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council have continually engaged in harassment by demanding money from street vendors who conduct business in several sections of the city.

The complainant noted that the constables regularly target vendors along Alexander Street, Regent Street, Robb Street, Bourda Street and the downtown Stabroek Market area.

During the shakedown operation, constables would put pressure on vendors and threaten to remove them or dismantle their stalls to get their money.

“Many times we complained to the City Constabulary about the harassment but the Council doesn’t care about us.

All we want is for the Council to give us a safe place to ply our trade and for this harassment to stop. We are hoping that the Commission could do something about the situation, “one Robb Street vendor told the COI.

Jacqueline Hunter who has been a Bourda Market vendor for more than two decades shared similar sentiments. She noted that City ranks would not only accept monies but also vegetables, foodstuff and other commodities as bribes.

“I have been right there when these constables would collect the items. Some of them collect almost every day.”

Hunter had testified before the Commission on behalf of 28 other vendors whose stalls were demolished by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) who swooped down to remove vendors from along Bourda Market.

The woman noted that it has been close to three years and the City Council is yet to compensate her and 28 others for damage to their stalls and goods.

The displaced stallholder said that her dissatisfaction is largely because they believed that they were being insulted and treated unjustly by the Council.

The woman is claiming over $200,000 worth of damages for the items, which include a flat screen television and a stereo set. She is hoping that the CoI will make recommendations for her and the other vendors to be compensated.

During the demolition exercise, the Council had promised the displaced Bourda Market vendors alternative spots on Orange Walk.

However, members of the M&CC administration met with opposition from property owners in that vicinity, when they visited Orange WaIk. The residents questioned the Council’s decision to relocate vendors there.