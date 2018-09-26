UCI 2018 Road World Championships TT… Briton John ends last after accident, set for Road Race on Thursday

Guyana’s lone cyclist at the 91st UCI Road World Championships taking place in Innsbruck, Austria, Briton John suffered some mechanical challenges after running into the barriers and ended last of 65 riders in yesterday’s Junior Time Trial.

The third such event being held in Austria saw the 18 year-old John who was timed at 43:03.29 doing well in the early stages of the 27.7km course according to his Manager/Coach, Horace Burrowes who is also President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).

”Unfortunately for Briton who is in good form and condition, he ran into some barriers around one of the corners after starting the course pretty well as the sixth rider. The accident virtually ended his quest for a top placing but I know he would rebound and come out strong for the road race on Thursday which would be 138.4km. He trained on the course a couple of times as we arrived in Austria a few days earlier. “

Burrowes added that John had been putting in the miles whilst training in New York prior to arriving in Austria for what is his second UCI Road Race Championships.

”John will be one of the top riders for Guyana; he is disciplined and has an enormous amount of talent. I would have liked for at least two other of our young and talented cyclists to be here to get the exposure and see what it is like at this level but that was not to be. It’s a lot of investment to get here but I am happy that Guyana is represented and hope that going forward we would be able to maintain and improve on the number of representatives,” Burrowes stated.

Meanwhile, pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel of Belgium rode well to win the time trial putting over a minute into his nearest rivals over the 27.7km course. The European road and time trial champion averaged 50kph over the rolling course and set a time off 33:15.

The 18-year-old even had time to start his celebrations with over 50m to go before wheeling to a halt at the line and greeting his family.

Lucas Plapp of Australia had set the provisional fastest time but had to settle for second place and a well-deserved silver medal, after finishing 1:23 down on Evenepoel, with Italy’s Andrea Piccolo securing the bronze medal, 1:37 down on the new world champion.

Plapp, a world champion on the track, had blitzed through the course earlier, and set the fastest time by some 19 seconds at the 18km mark. Unlike many of the early pace setters, Plapp held his pace throughout the second half of the course, nudging Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium) and Joseph Laverick (Great Britain) down the standings.