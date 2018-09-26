Two constables face sacking after cell phone theft

The fate of two police constables is now resting in the hands of the Police Commissioner after they were allegedly caught on video stealing a cell phone.

According to police, on Monday, a Police Constable stationed on the Essequibo Coast appeared in court charged with simple larceny.

Constable John Small was accused of stealing a Samsung S7 Edge cellular phone worth $119,000, property of Angelena Byrne of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

Police said that the offence occurred on September 18, 2018 at Double ‘D’ Mall, at Charity Public Road, where the victim operates a food business.

Police, in a statement, said that the accused policeman and a colleague, both fully dressed in uniform, entered the business and picked up the phone, which was left on a table, and “they promptly exited”.

“The matter was reported and a review of the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in the building revealed the dishonest cop in the act. Based on legal advice, the police constable, John Small, 23, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, alone was charged.”

Small appeared before Magistrate E. Sam at the Charity Magistrate’s Court on Monday but the case was dismissed after the victim offered no evidence against him; he is still a probationer.

“Both constables have since been transferred pending a decision by the Commissioner of Police in respect of their retention in the Force.”