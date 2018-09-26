Latest update September 26th, 2018 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Travelspan strikes deal with American Airlines

Sep 26, 2018 News 0

NEW YORK, NY – Travelspan Vacations has announced a new sales agreement with US Carrier, American Airlines for the new North American to Guyana routes.
This agreement between Travelspan and American Airlines will bridge the gap by supplying more seats and another option for travel in the market. The new non-stop service to Guyana between Miami and Georgetown will offer easy connections from many American cities such as New York, Atlanta, Washington, North Carolina, and Houston, and Canada.
“This is a much needed service for Guyana. The ease for passengers to connect from most US cities, Canada and Europe will be a major boost to Guyana’s economy,” stated Travelspan Chief Executive Officer, Nohar Singh.

More in this category

Sports

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments T20… RHT Bakewell crush Fyrish CC to win historic final

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments T20… RHT Bakewell crush...

Sep 26, 2018

Residents of Fyrish and surrounding villages came out in their numbers on Sunday last when the village hosted its first every Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) final. The entire ground was packed to...
Read More
UCI 2018 Road World Championships TT… Briton John ends last after accident, set for Road Race on Thursday

UCI 2018 Road World Championships TT…...

Sep 26, 2018

Encore Consulting Corp. supports GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup

Encore Consulting Corp. supports GSCL Inc Prime...

Sep 26, 2018

Herstelling and Farm in winners row

Herstelling and Farm in winners row

Sep 26, 2018

‘Green State Challenge’ President’s Cup Horse Race Meet… Preparations continue for Sunday’s $10M showdown

‘Green State Challenge’ President’s Cup...

Sep 26, 2018

We are sticking with the Elite League – Wayne Forde

We are sticking with the Elite League – Wayne...

Sep 26, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]