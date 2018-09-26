Travelspan strikes deal with American Airlines

NEW YORK, NY – Travelspan Vacations has announced a new sales agreement with US Carrier, American Airlines for the new North American to Guyana routes.

This agreement between Travelspan and American Airlines will bridge the gap by supplying more seats and another option for travel in the market. The new non-stop service to Guyana between Miami and Georgetown will offer easy connections from many American cities such as New York, Atlanta, Washington, North Carolina, and Houston, and Canada.

“This is a much needed service for Guyana. The ease for passengers to connect from most US cities, Canada and Europe will be a major boost to Guyana’s economy,” stated Travelspan Chief Executive Officer, Nohar Singh.