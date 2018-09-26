Teen charged for chopping ‘peacemaker’ during fight

A teenager who is accused of chopping another man several times on his right shoulder was yesterday charged and released on $70,000 bail after he appeared before Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on September 20, last, at Port Kaituma; Neil Roberts unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Dominique Bumbury with intent to maim, disfigured or cause grievous bodily harm.

Roberts, 19, miner, of Port Kaituma, denied the charge after it was read to him by the Magistrate.

Police Prosecutor, Simone Payne, told the court that the defendant and the victim are known to each other since they live in the same neighbourhood.

Facts presented by the Prosecutor stated that on the day in question, the victim left his home and proceeded to a shop to purchase a packet of cigarettes.

The court heard that on arrival at the shop, the victim saw Roberts slapping his cousin and he intervened in an attempt to part them.

It was reported that a scuffle ensued between the two. Roberts left and went home. A few minutes later, he returned with a cutlass and dealt the victim several chops about his right shoulder.

Bumbury fell to the ground and was picked up and rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital.

The matter was then reported and the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence.

The Prosecution objected to bail being granted to Roberts citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts. She added that the victim’s injuries may cause disability.

The Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor released the defendant on bail. Conditions of the bail are that he report every Friday to the Port Kaituma Police Station and not to go within 50 feet of the victim.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 6 at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Courts.