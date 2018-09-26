Teen charged for chopping ‘peacemaker’ during fight

Latest update September 26th, 2018 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2018 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
A teenager who is accused of chopping another man several times on his right shoulder was yesterday charged and released on $70,000 bail after he appeared before Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that on September 20, last, at Port Kaituma; Neil Roberts unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Dominique Bumbury with intent to maim, disfigured or cause grievous bodily harm.
Roberts, 19, miner, of Port Kaituma, denied the charge after it was read to him by the Magistrate.
Police Prosecutor, Simone Payne, told the court that the defendant and the victim are known to each other since they live in the same neighbourhood.
Facts presented by the Prosecutor stated that on the day in question, the victim left his home and proceeded to a shop to purchase a packet of cigarettes.
The court heard that on arrival at the shop, the victim saw Roberts slapping his cousin and he intervened in an attempt to part them.
It was reported that a scuffle ensued between the two. Roberts left and went home. A few minutes later, he returned with a cutlass and dealt the victim several chops about his right shoulder.
Bumbury fell to the ground and was picked up and rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital.
The matter was then reported and the defendant was arrested and charged for the offence.
The Prosecution objected to bail being granted to Roberts citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts. She added that the victim’s injuries may cause disability.
The Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor released the defendant on bail. Conditions of the bail are that he report every Friday to the Port Kaituma Police Station and not to go within 50 feet of the victim.
He was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 6 at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Courts.
Sep 26, 2018Residents of Fyrish and surrounding villages came out in their numbers on Sunday last when the village hosted its first every Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) final. The entire ground was packed to...
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
I have known Lincoln Lewis for over forty years now. I see some similarities we have. Maybe that is why we have remained... more
During the last Congress of the PNCR, there were some candidates, offering themselves up for leadership posts, and who were... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A furore surrounded Luis Almagro, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]