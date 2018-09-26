Taxi driver committed to stand trial for GPHC Dispatcher’s murder

A taxi driver was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court in Georgetown for the murder of Melissa Skeete, a former dispatcher at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), whose lifeless body was found with several stabs wounds in 2015.

Fifty-eight-year-old Allan Sim, of Lot 860 Paradise Housing Scheme, is accused of murdering Melissa Skeete, a former dispatcher at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), with whom he shared a child. The killing occurred on November 23, 2015 in Georgetown.

At the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) yesterday, Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Sim for him to stand trial before a judge and jury.

Sim will go on trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

According to reports, Skeete was stabbed several times about the body. It was reported that the woman was allegedly stabbed while inside her assailant’s motorcar PRR 6841 and then thrown out of the vehicle on Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

Skeete was found some time after the incident bleeding from the wounds and was taken to the GPHC by a taxi driver. The mother of four succumbed while undergoing surgery.

It was reported that Sim confessed to the killing and related that on the day in question, he went to the hospital to pick up the woman in his vehicle. About 30 minutes later, Skeete was found lying on the streets bleeding from several stabs wounds.

Sim’s car was found a few days later with the passenger’s seat replaced.