Tain domestic worker murder… Case discharged against alleged female mastermind, accomplice -prima facie case made out against other three accused

A businesswoman who was dragged before the court for procuring the murder of a Tain domestic worker in 2017 was yesterday set free after the case was discharged at the Whim Magistrate Court by Magistrate Charlyn Artiga.

Indira Outar was charged with procuring five persons to murder Leelawattie Mohamed.

Attorney-at-law Mursalene Bacchus who represented Outar, had put forth a no case submission. In his submission, he stated that there was no case against his client since there was no evidence for her to be committed on.

However,

Prosecutor Sheriff told the court that he will rely on the evidence of the prosecution.

The prosecution’s failure to prove that Outar had any meeting with the five accused to issue payments was cited as the reason for discharge by the Magistrate. She stated that there was no evidence to prove that the woman was present at the scene during the course of the crime.

Additionally, Shabiki Thompson Alert, who was also charged with Leelawattie Mohamed’s murder in 2017 was set free on Monday after Magistrate Artiga discharged the case against her. Thompson was represented by legal aid attorney, Sasha Roberts.

However, a prima facie case was made out against the other four accused, who are set to return to court on October 15 to lead their defence.

On February 7, 2017 two men, one armed with a gun, invaded Leelawattie Mohamed’s home and shot her at close range. It was alleged that is was a murder committed during the

course of robbery. However, diligent investigation by ranks in Berbice revealed that the shooting was an execution reportedly out of jealousy and anger.

According to initial reports, Indira Outar allegedly found out about her husband’s extra marital affair with Mohamed and in a fit of rage and jealousy, reportedly conjured up a plan with the help of a barber, Oliver Permaul, who operated a barbershop on the front parapet of her home; with Permaul’s wife, Nazeema Permaul, who operated a clothing store in Rose Hall Town, a tattoo artist; Andre James; his girlfriend Shabiki Thompson Alert; and Rohan Johnson called ‘Jamakie’, a Jamaican national.

The Jamaican had admitted to investigators that he was the one that pulled the trigger. A hefty sum of $4M was allegedly promised by the businesswoman to execute the shooting, but only $400,000 was reportedly handed over, according to initial information.

An autopsy conducted on the body of Leelawattie Mohamed had revealed that she died from shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot wounds, laceration of the brain and fracture of the skull.