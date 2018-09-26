Latest update September 26th, 2018 12:59 AM

Six testify in PI of security guard charged with murdering girlfriend

Murder accused Jermaine Bristol

Six witnesses testified yesterday in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Shanece Lawrence, who was fatally stabbed last month allegedly by her boyfriend, Jermaine Bristol.
Bristol is currently on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Bristol was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on August 22, last, at Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, he murdered Lawrence.
Yesterday when the matter was called, six witnesses went into the witness box and testify in the matter. The witnesses detailed the role they played in the investigation. The matter was then adjourned to September 27 for continuation.
According to reports, the victim’s body, bearing six stab wounds to the neck, was found shortly after Bristol walked to the East La Penitence Police Station to allegedly confess to the crime.
The couple had been involved for in excess of four years. A report had been filed months before the woman was killed, after the duo got into an altercation at a city hotel, where Bristol allegedly threw away all her belongings.
Bristol was a special constable when he was charged in 2014 for conspiring with persons to traffic cocaine in rum bottles at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.
He was found guilty in February 2016 and jailed for 50 months. However, he was released on $300,000 bail on April 5, 2016, pending appeal.

