Latest update September 26th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region 4 probes $234,000 guard hut contract at Grove Market tarmac

Sep 26, 2018 News 0

Councillors of the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) have clashed over a guard hut.
The guard hut is located in the fenced compound of the Golden Grove Market tarmac, East Bank Demerara.

The security hut.

Councillor of the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU), Lindon Hicks, yesterday disclosed that the matter was raised and there was heated discussion on the guard hut during the NDC statutory meeting on Monday.
Hicks and his councillors are objecting to the quality of work done on the hut. He is also questioning the experience of the contractor.
According to the councillor, on Monday, a faction of the NDC wanted to pay off the contractor but there were objections.
An official of the Regional Democratic Council was present at the meeting. The official visited the site and is now to submit a report to the RDC.
According to Hicks, the hut is costing the NDC $234,000.
The tarmac was one of several built under the administration of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). It was supposed to accommodate the vendors that line the roadways in the community.
However, it was never used for that purpose. Rather, cricket is being played there and a number of social events are also being hosted there.
According to Hicks, the hut is supposed to measure eight feet x six feet x nine feet, with louvers windows and a door.
NDC officials insisted that they had advertised for the project with three proposals coming in- the other two were higher at $246,000 with the last over $270,000.
The winning bid went to an individual who is involved in the air condition business; it was explained.
According to Councillor Hicks, the hut had no foundation. Rather, there first row blocks were held in place with steel rods.
The wrong roofing materials were also used and it appeared that used wood framed the roof.
“I am part of the NDC’s Works Committee and I don’t want to be blamed for this. This is what we have been fighting against,” the Councillor.
The Chairman of the NDC was not in yesterday.

More in this category

Sports

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments T20… RHT Bakewell crush Fyrish CC to win historic final

BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments T20… RHT Bakewell crush...

Sep 26, 2018

Residents of Fyrish and surrounding villages came out in their numbers on Sunday last when the village hosted its first every Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) final. The entire ground was packed to...
Read More
UCI 2018 Road World Championships TT… Briton John ends last after accident, set for Road Race on Thursday

UCI 2018 Road World Championships TT…...

Sep 26, 2018

Encore Consulting Corp. supports GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup

Encore Consulting Corp. supports GSCL Inc Prime...

Sep 26, 2018

Herstelling and Farm in winners row

Herstelling and Farm in winners row

Sep 26, 2018

‘Green State Challenge’ President’s Cup Horse Race Meet… Preparations continue for Sunday’s $10M showdown

‘Green State Challenge’ President’s Cup...

Sep 26, 2018

We are sticking with the Elite League – Wayne Forde

We are sticking with the Elite League – Wayne...

Sep 26, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]