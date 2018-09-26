Region 4 probes $234,000 guard hut contract at Grove Market tarmac

Councillors of the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) have clashed over a guard hut.

The guard hut is located in the fenced compound of the Golden Grove Market tarmac, East Bank Demerara.

Councillor of the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU), Lindon Hicks, yesterday disclosed that the matter was raised and there was heated discussion on the guard hut during the NDC statutory meeting on Monday.

Hicks and his councillors are objecting to the quality of work done on the hut. He is also questioning the experience of the contractor.

According to the councillor, on Monday, a faction of the NDC wanted to pay off the contractor but there were objections.

An official of the Regional Democratic Council was present at the meeting. The official visited the site and is now to submit a report to the RDC.

According to Hicks, the hut is costing the NDC $234,000.

The tarmac was one of several built under the administration of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). It was supposed to accommodate the vendors that line the roadways in the community.

However, it was never used for that purpose. Rather, cricket is being played there and a number of social events are also being hosted there.

According to Hicks, the hut is supposed to measure eight feet x six feet x nine feet, with louvers windows and a door.

NDC officials insisted that they had advertised for the project with three proposals coming in- the other two were higher at $246,000 with the last over $270,000.

The winning bid went to an individual who is involved in the air condition business; it was explained.

According to Councillor Hicks, the hut had no foundation. Rather, there first row blocks were held in place with steel rods.

The wrong roofing materials were also used and it appeared that used wood framed the roof.

“I am part of the NDC’s Works Committee and I don’t want to be blamed for this. This is what we have been fighting against,” the Councillor.

The Chairman of the NDC was not in yesterday.