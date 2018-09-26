Poor condition of the Mahaicony Branch Road

Latest update September 26th, 2018 12:59 AM
Farmers and residents along the Mahaicony Branch Road are appealing for authorities to help fix it. According to residents, some parts are almost impassible with tractors and other farm equipment required to access the thousands of acres of lands. Rains and the fact that a contractor is doing work have not been helping the conditions.
