Plainclothes cop single-handedly arrest 3 suspects, seize Magnum

The Guyana Police Force yesterday said that it is commending the brave and courageous action of a plainclothes policeman who arrested three suspects without any backup.

According to the police, the rank single-handedly managed to arrest three of four males whom he observed in Queenstown, Georgetown.

The suspects on bicycles were seen acting suspiciously. Police said they all reside in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

One of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed Magnum pistol with seven live rounds.

They are currently being questioned in relation to several armed robberies, the police said.