Plainclothes cop single-handedly arrest 3 suspects, seize Magnum

Latest update September 26th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Police Force yesterday said that it is commending the brave and courageous action of a plainclothes policeman who arrested three suspects without any backup.
According to the police, the rank single-handedly managed to arrest three of four males whom he observed in Queenstown, Georgetown.
The suspects on bicycles were seen acting suspiciously. Police said they all reside in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
One of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed Magnum pistol with seven live rounds.
They are currently being questioned in relation to several armed robberies, the police said.
Sep 26, 2018Residents of Fyrish and surrounding villages came out in their numbers on Sunday last when the village hosted its first every Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) final. The entire ground was packed to...
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
I have known Lincoln Lewis for over forty years now. I see some similarities we have. Maybe that is why we have remained... more
During the last Congress of the PNCR, there were some candidates, offering themselves up for leadership posts, and who were... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A furore surrounded Luis Almagro, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]