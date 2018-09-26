November 6 is Diwali; motorcade will end at Chateau Margot

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s (GHDS) annual Deepavali Motorcades will be held in eight locations across Guyana from November 2-5, 2018.

Diwali will be celebrated on Tuesday November 6. The largest motorcade will be held in Georgetown/East Coast Demerara on Monday November 5.

“The beautifully decorated floats will assemble at the Shri Krishna Mandir in Campbelville from 5:30pm and will leave at 6:30pm via its traditional route along Sandy Babb Street for Vlissengen Road and then along the seawall to the Chateau Margot Ground, East Coast Demerara, according to the GHDS.

“The change from the usual ending point at LBI to Chateau Margot is as a result of the LBI Community Centre Ground being leased to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) recently. The GCB has informed the Sabha that works will be commencing at the LBI Ground shortly and, as such, the ground is not available for this year’s motorcade.”

The Chateau Margot Ground is located immediately before the LBI Ground and will be the site for a cultural programme and presentation of prizes starting at 7pm.

“Outstanding singers Neval Chatelal and Nishard Mayroo of Trinidad and Tobago will perform alongside top Guyanese artistes including the D

harmic Nritya Sangh, Sookrane Boodhoo, Rekha Singh, Mona Gowkarran and others.”

According to the Sabha, admission at Chateau Margot is free and no alcohol will be allowed, thus making it an excellent event for families.

Millions of dollars in prizes and trophies will be presented to winning floats.

It is anticipated that more than 25 floats will participate in the motorcade.

Over the last 44 years, the Diwali Motorcade has become a highlight in Guyana’s cultural and tourism calendar and is considered as the largest event held in Guyana annually drawing thousands along the route of the motorcade and at the final venue.

“The floats have gotten more creative and extravagant each year and are truly a treat for the eyes and a reflection of excellent Guyanese creativity and workmanship. The floats will depict various themes associated with the festival of Diwali.”

In addition to the Georgetown/ ECD motorcade, motorcades will be held at the Anna Regina Ground in Essequibo on Friday November 2; at the Diamond Market Tarmac, East Bank Demerara and Oceanview Mandir Compound, West Coast Demerara on Saturday November 3; and at the Bath Community Centre Ground, Canje Ground, Port Mourant Community Centre Ground and Tagore High School Ground in Berbice on Sunday November 4.