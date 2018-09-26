Man commits suicide after sex video surfaces

A Silvertown, Linden man who was recently embroiled in a video sex scandal that took social media by storm, reportedly took his own life yesterday.

Sherwin Apple aka “Yellow”, 42, was found dead on the seawalls at midmorning yesterday according to Police reports. The reports concluded that the man is suspected to have committed suicide.

Apple was at the centre of controversy and speculation, after a sex video in which he was featured in sexual activity with a female, went viral on social media.

The latest in a number of sex videos involving young females that have circulated in the mining town, this latest edition, have created a furore, both before and after the alleged rapist’s death.

There are also additional reports that the now dead man had a pending court matter with another young lady, who is the daughter of a prominent Linden businessman. Apple was also accused of raping the young woman.

With regard to the sex video, residents have expressed diverse opinions, both in personal conversations and on social media.

While some speculated that the encounter seemed consensual, the majority of persons felt that the young lady in question was raped.

After the video’s release, photos of the two men involved were posted on Facebook, with strident calls made for them to be charged with rape.

However according to reports in another section of the media, Apple’s relatives said that he claimed that the sex acts were all consensual, and nothing more than “role playing,” and that the video might have been leaked by an ex-girlfriend.

The man had reportedly slipped into depression following the social media backlash regarding the alleged rape.

Police had launched an investigation into the sex video.