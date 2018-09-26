Lincoln Lewis is stalking Moses Nagamootoo

I have known Lincoln Lewis for over forty years now. I see some similarities we have. Maybe that is why we have remained friends for all these decades. We have big mouths, we make noise when we argue with others; we pursue issues that we consider dear to us, relentlessly.

Of course we disagree. We had a noisy quarrel two weeks ago when UG union members complained to me that the TUC representative on the UG Council, Ivor English of the Procurement Commission, is taking anti-worker positions in Council meetings. I spoke to both English and Lincoln over the alleged anti-union positions of English but I took a more confrontational style with Lincoln.

Lincoln Lewis, like so many who have fought over the years for a freer Guyana and a better life for our poorer folks, has his faults but he is a stalwart that this country must recognize. I am still fuming at what happened to Lincoln and David Hinds at the Chronicle. That event will factor in my eventual decision on how I vote in 2020. I will not vote for the PPP; I would like to vote for the new Amerindian party but demographic registration will prevent that so I am waiting to see if a major third party will be born (oops, sorry, there is already a third party – the AFC).

David lives outside of Guyana so the Chronicle vexation is hardly kept alive by him but not so with Lincoln.

The trade unionist and TUC stalwart lost no time in accosting the man who is second in charge of Guyana, the Prime Minister, on the PM’s immediate intervention over the firing of the Chronicle’s Finance Director by the General Manager, Sherod Duncan. Lincoln took a swipe at the PM in a letter to the newspapers, and rightfully so, inquiring why the PM didn’t deliver the same initiative when he and Hinds were removed as columnists from the Chronicle.

This is the second time in a month Lewis has publicly called upon Nagamootoo to speak on his role if any in the Chronicle imbroglio but Nagamooto isn’t “biting.” This is the same Nagamootoo who let Guyana know last week that he is in charge of the Chronicle when he intervened in the so-called Sherod Duncan affair at the very Chronicle.

Against the backdrop of Lewis’ incessant call for Nagamootoo to explain to the nation if he made the decision (Lewis has asserted that Nagamootoo did make the decision, a position Hinds also subscribes to) to remove the two men as columnists, Nagamootoo has put his foot in his mouth.

Let’s quote from Nagamootoo’s latest article in the Chronicle (poor David and Lincoln; they can’t write in the Chronicle but Moses can). I quote, “I take comfort in the words of my late father: ‘Thoroughbreds don’t cry; they run…’”

When Nagamootoo uses the word “run” in relation to thoroughbred horses, naturally he is talking about what we all know – they run in racehorse competitions to win. That is what Nagamootoo obviously meant to convey about himself but he impaled himself on the fence of irony. He should have avoided the horse race analogy because he is running in a different context. He isn’t running to win; he is running away from Lincoln Lewis.

Let’s quote again the man who is constitutionally second in charge of the government; “In my home area, Whim-Bloomfield, detractors had peddled that the AFC was dead and that they were waiting after the polls to ‘pull Naga’s bones in the streets.’” But Lincoln Lewis and David Hinds are waiting to pick Naga’s bones.

Hinds told me when they meet face to face, he will give Naga a piece of his mind. Lewis told me he will say to Naga what must be said over his decision to drop him as a columnist.

Let’s end with a note about Naga’s home town of Whim. Unless I read wrongly the data that GECOM put out on a CD (which I have in my library), the APNU+AFC and by extension, Nagamootoo got fewer votes in Whim than the PPP in the 2015 general elections. In other words, Naga’s party lost in Naga’s hometown or could it be a bogus copy I have of the GECOM data?

I must check it ASAP. Also the data GECOM put out on the local government poll held the very next year, 2016, the APNU+AFC lost the NDC election, with Naga’s sister collecting a mere eight votes. Will they pick Naga’s bones in November and in 2020? I will put that question to Lincoln and David.