HOLLAND CONDEMNS SEXUAL ABUSE OF LINDEN GIRL

Former Mayor of Linden and President of the Guyana Association of Municipalities, Carwyn Holland, has condemned the recent report of sexual abuse of a young Linden girl and the sharing of the video across social media.

Holland said this incident warrants firstly a community response to stop this kind of societal ill and protect our children from such heinous acts. The government also has to step up its strategies to protect vulnerable boys and girls in depressed communities or in needy situations to reduce the risk factors associated with sexual assaults.

Sexual assault is a public health problem that is not solely the result of individual behaviour. It also stems from a society’s norms and values regarding sexual behaviour.

This means that a strong community response will help bring about change in society by modifying the norms, attitudes and beliefs that support sexual assault.

Legislations and judicial procedures must be strictly enforced while the police, teachers, social workers, NGOs and the religious bodies must get involved in training to address sexual assault. Government and donor agencies must also play its part in supporting community efforts by allocating resources to aid the fight against sexual crimes.

This incident also warrants a concerted community response to raise awareness and bolster the self-esteem of every young woman who was sexually violated. Victims will need moral and spiritual support to go through their recovery period, while the three tiers of Government can chip in with institutional backing to ensure they get the justice they deserve.

It is also imperative that legislations (if not in place already), cater for compensation to sexual assault victims, in addition to counselling.

Overall, a strong response is needed in Linden to stop this scourge since the community cannot afford to be gripped every few months with such barbaric acts against our young girls. It is also important for everyone to condemn the act of sharing this video under all circumstances and not to blame victims regardless of their behaviour in social spaces.

It takes a village to raise a child, and every villager must play his part in the fight against unbecoming behaviour from and toward our children.

The issue of this young woman is another reminder that municipal, regional and central government need to take stronger action for job creation and increased social activities geared towards youth development.

“I look forward to the response from local leaders, and I pray for the safety of all our children especially my many surrogate daughters of Linden. NO means NO and STOP means STOP!” (Carwyn Holland)