Herstelling and Farm in winners row

Latest update September 26th, 2018 12:59 AM
Herstelling and Farm recorded victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/Neville Sarjoo Memorial 40-over tournament continued last weekend at YMCA.
Herstelling defeated Eccles by eight wickets on Saturday. Herstelling’s decision to bowl paid off as they sent Eccles packing for 73 in 19 overs.
Alphius Bookie hit one four and one six in scoring 23 while Sachin Singh made 17. Reeaz Esau claimed 3-11 and V. Ragbear 3-17. Herstelling scored 76-2 in 13 overs in reply Anand Bharat slammed four fours in a top score of 36 while Safraz Esau contributed 23 with three sixes. Sachin Singh and K. Singh claimed one wicket each.
Farm got past Sandpipers by 81 runs on Sunday. Farm managed 219 in 31.3 overs after they decided to bat. Azeem Azeez and Waqar Bacchus anchored the innings with a third-wicket stand of 104.
Azeez stroked seven fours and two sixes in a top score of 54 while Bacchus made 47 including three fours and four sixes. Stephon Wilson grabbed 3-25 and Andre O’ Neil 3-40. Sandpipers were bowled out for 138 in reply.
Wilson scored 36 with three fours and two sixes while O’Neil hit three fours and one six in his 28. Azeez bagged 4-27 and Shaun Massiah 2-30.
Sep 26, 2018Residents of Fyrish and surrounding villages came out in their numbers on Sunday last when the village hosted its first every Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) final. The entire ground was packed to...
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
I have known Lincoln Lewis for over forty years now. I see some similarities we have. Maybe that is why we have remained... more
During the last Congress of the PNCR, there were some candidates, offering themselves up for leadership posts, and who were... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A furore surrounded Luis Almagro, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]