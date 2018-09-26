Herstelling and Farm in winners row

Herstelling and Farm recorded victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/Neville Sarjoo Memorial 40-over tournament continued last weekend at YMCA.

Herstelling defeated Eccles by eight wickets on Saturday. Herstelling’s decision to bowl paid off as they sent Eccles packing for 73 in 19 overs.

Alphius Bookie hit one four and one six in scoring 23 while Sachin Singh made 17. Reeaz Esau claimed 3-11 and V. Ragbear 3-17. Herstelling scored 76-2 in 13 overs in reply Anand Bharat slammed four fours in a top score of 36 while Safraz Esau contributed 23 with three sixes. Sachin Singh and K. Singh claimed one wicket each.

Farm got past Sandpipers by 81 runs on Sunday. Farm managed 219 in 31.3 overs after they decided to bat. Azeem Azeez and Waqar Bacchus anchored the innings with a third-wicket stand of 104.

Azeez stroked seven fours and two sixes in a top score of 54 while Bacchus made 47 including three fours and four sixes. Stephon Wilson grabbed 3-25 and Andre O’ Neil 3-40. Sandpipers were bowled out for 138 in reply.

Wilson scored 36 with three fours and two sixes while O’Neil hit three fours and one six in his 28. Azeez bagged 4-27 and Shaun Massiah 2-30.