‘Green State Challenge’ President’s Cup Horse Race Meet… Preparations continue for Sunday’s $10M showdown

His Excellency President David A. Granger

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated ‘Green State Challenge’ President’s Cup Horse Race Meet slated for this Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC). The event is being organised by the Caribbean Nations Group in collaboration with the RSTC with the marquee sponsor being Top Brandz under their Bud Light, Corona and Budweiser brands.
The Green State Initiative is a brain child of Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Brigadier David Granger. The event has a lucrative $10M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs with seven races on the day.
The feature event will be the Guyana Green State President’s Cup which is open to all Guyana bred horses and also accommodates for all mares and fillies imported, this year. The winner will race away with a first prize of $1,000,000 and the President Cup after galloping for five and a half furlongs.
The other events are the Guyana Green State E and Lower race over eight furlongs for a first prize of $500,000 and trophy. The J3 and Lower seven furlongs event has a first prize of $350,000 and trophy.
There is an L and Lower Open seven furlongs race for a winning prize of 300,000 and trophy. A five and a half furlongs race for L Class Maiden horses has a winning prize of $250,000 and trophy.
The four furlongs for Guyana Bred 2-year-old horses has a winner’s prize of $200,000 and trophy while the final event is for the L Non Earners for 2018 running over five and a half furlongs for $100,000 and trophy.
According to the organisers the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) is to guide Guyana’s economic and sociocultural development in the future. The objective of the strategy is to reorient and diversify Guyana’s economy, reducing reliance on traditional sectors and opening up new sustainable income and investment opportunities in higher value adding and higher growth sectors. The rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority will be in effect.

