Food vendor shot and robbed

Ranks of the police “A” Division are on the hunt for a lone gunman, who robbed and shot a dog food vendor. The now injured victim, Shane Cooper, 26, was carrying out his trade at the corner of Aubrey Barker Street, and Stevedore Housing Scheme access road, North Ruimveldt, at the time of the incident.

According to the police, Cooper was standing alongside two young women, when an unidentified motorcar came to a halt some distance away. An unidentified individual wielding a firearm, then exited the vehicle and demanded that they hand over all valuables.

The gunman fired two shots at Cooper before he relieved the two women of their cell phones. He then sped off in the waiting motorcar.

Cooper, of North Ruimveldt, was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he underwent surgery for gunshot wounds sustained to the abdomen and leg. His condition is currently stable but serious.

Investigations are ongoing.