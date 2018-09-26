Encore Consulting Corp. supports GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s Cup

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. has gained the backing for Encore Consulting Corporation for the staging of the second edition of the Prime Minister’s Cup.

This partnership was announced recently at the Everest Cricket Club and Managing Director of the company which is based in South Florida, Richard Singh, expressed his pleasure of being associated with the competition.

Singh said that he is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament while GSCL Inc. Secretary Telesha Ousman thanked him for the support. The tournament is billed for October 19-21 and the winning and runner-up teams in the Open category will pocket $700,000 and $100,000 while the Masters winner will take home $600,000 and runner-up $100,000.

Trophies and medals will also be presented to finalists. The competition which is being played in collaboration with National Sports Commission, the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sports, will see several local and overseas teams doing

battle.

Once again lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat are the defending champions.