Dem Chinee got nuff politicians in dem pocket

Dem boys always happy. You know why? Because dem don’t expect anything from anybody. Expectations always hurt.

Dat is why dem African people punishing and suffering. Dem had high expectations. De govt mek dem believe all was bright and beautiful wid de Chinee money.

Today dem people seeing wha happening. De leaders tek dem piece. Dem and dem family living happy and of course you know de rest.

Same thing dem boys predict fuh Guyana. De politicians sign contract wid de Chinee fuh plenty things, including roads.

When dem build de Marriott, de Skeldon factory and de airport was sheer Chinee workers. De Marriott didn’t have no Guyanese, not even to build de fence.

Is de same thing dem doing all over de world. In Africa was Chinee workers. De country get de loan yet its people didn’t benefit. Dem couldn’t get wuk.

Is de same thing dem doing in Guyana. Because dem boys been talking de Chinee contractor pon de East Coast road decide to tek on couple truck drivers.

Before de exposure, dem was using all BaiShanLin duty free trucks, machinery and equipment wha also come in fuh de airport.

Dem boys find out dat de Chinee does pay de truck drivers next to nutten. Dem truck seh half a loaf better than none, suh dem continue wukking.

Things get overbearing when de Chinee tek weeks to pay dem. And then weeks tun months. De plan was fuh dem truck drivers walk off de wuk suh dem Chinee can bring back dem own people.

But life is shaat. Dem boys want tell dat to de Shaat Man who just sign anodda Chinee contract. Dem boys waiting to see how relevant he gon mek heself fuh dem truck drivers.

After all dem truck driver is not de UN people wha he want to know if dem relevant. De UN people now asking if he relevant. Dem truck drivers might ask de same question.

Talk half and see wha action de Shaat Man gon tek gainst de Chinese.