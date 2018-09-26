BCB/Sueria Manufactuirng Magic Moments T20… RHT Bakewell crush Fyrish CC to win historic final

Residents of Fyrish and surrounding villages came out in their numbers on Sunday last when the village hosted its first every Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) final. The entire ground was packed to capacity despite the fact that the visiting Rose Hall Town Bakewell trounced the home team Fyrish Cricket Club by 95 runs.

It was the third Zone final of the Magic Moments T20 tournament following those completed in Upper Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje. The tournament is being sponsored by Sueria Manufacturing Inc. of Eccles EBD.

Fyrish won the toss and to the surprise of Rose Hall Town Bakewell team, elected to field first. Rose Hall Town Bakewell opening pair of Kevin and Junior Sinclair started like a house on fire as they tore into the Fyrish bowling attack.

The pair added 50 in just 4.3 overs while the 100 was reached in the 9th over. National Under-19 player was first to be dismissed, bowled by Yogindra Chinapen for 60 off 27 balls at 104 in the 10th over. Fellow National Player Junior Sinclair was then run out for 40 after he and Surendra Kissoonlall found themselves in the same crease.

Promising junior National Kevlon Anderson and Kissoonlall then batted well to add 100 in 8 overs. Anderson struck a polished 57 (8×4 3×6). The elegant Kissoonlall struck five sweetly timed boundaries and two huge sixes to support Anderson, after he struggled to get the ball off the square early in his innings.

Keith Simpson (5) and Jonathan Rampersaud (2) were at the crease when the overs expired as RHT Bakewell ended on 218-4. Avenash Rengasmi 3-41 and Yogindra Chinapen were the successful bowlers for Fyrish.

Needing 219 to clinch the title and urged on by their adoring home fans, Fyrish raced to 34-0 in 3-overs before medium pacer Kevlon Anderson bowled Yogindra Chinapen (14) and then had fellow Younghan Gurdayal (8) caught by Mahendra Gopilall with the score at 40-2.

Former National youth player Javed Mohamed then tore into offspinner Kevin Sinclair, as he took 21 runs from the 8th over and together with Aushramanie Shrikissoon added 40 for the 3rd wicket in just 3.2 overs before they both fell to leave Fyrish in trouble.

Mohamed was caught at deep cover by Mahendra Gopilall, trying to hit Sinclair for another six while Shrikissoon was caught off Junior Sinclair for 28. No other Fyrish batsman reached double figures as Junior Sinclair 3-10, Keith Simpson 2-8, Kevlon Anderson 2-30 and Sylus Tyndall 2-31 all bowled well on the small ground, Fyrish being dismissed for 123 in the 17th over.

An emotional BCB President Hilbert Foster hailed the Fyrish Village and the club for being wonderful hosts and committed the Board to organising finals at non-traditional venues across Berbice in an effort to promote cricket.

Foster urged the defeated finalist to be proud of themselves and to use the experience of being in a final as an inspiration to greater achievements. The Lower Corentyne Magic Moments Final was the seventh hosted by the BCB in one month as it strives to successfully complete 22 tournaments at all levels by the end of December.

Foster also commended the support of Mr. Frank Sanichara, CEO of Sueria Manufacturing Inc. So far in the Magic Moments T20 tournament, No. 48 Challengers has won the Upper Corentyne title, Young Warriors Cricket Club defeated Rose Hall Canje to clinch the New Amsterdam/Canje crown while the final of the West Berbice Zone would be contested shortly.

The winning team, runners-up and man-of-the-final Kevlon Anderson received cash prizes and trophies. Next on the BCB agenda is the final of the 2018 Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Tournament this Saturday at the historic Port Mourant Cricket Ground.

Arch rivals Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets would play Blairmont Community Centre.