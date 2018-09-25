Uitvlugt Hit & Run driver remanded

Zameer Alli, a 25-year-old resident of Tuschen Old Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, to answer seven charges in relation to a hit and run accident that occurred in front of Tiwari Drug Store, in Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD),

That accident left 23-year-old Chapil Dave Kumar, of Groenveldt, Leonora, (WCD) dead. Alli has been remanded to prison.

A police press release stated that Alli appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool to answer the charges of causing death by dangerous driving, unlicensed motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, tinted motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident, failure to render assistance and failure to report an accident.

Alli entered guilty pleas to driving an unlicensed motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle and tinted motor vehicle. He was not required to plead to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving and he opted to plead not guilty to the charges of failure to stop after an accident, failure to render assistance and failure to report an accident.

After having all the charges read to him, Alli was then remanded to prison until October 9, when he will make his next court appearance.

Alli was on the run after being involved in the accident that killed Kumar in the presence of his pregnant wife. The couple was reportedly waiting for a taxi in front of Tiwari Drug Store, Uitvlugt Public Road, when a car, only recognized as a white Toyota 192 driven by Alli, came speeding from nowhere and struck Kumar down.

The couple had left home to purchase Chinese food.

Kumar reportedly fell on the bonnet before being dragged several feet. A close relative told Kaieteur News that one of his legs was severed below the knee and was later found in the compound of the drug store.

His body was mangled and it is believed his neck was broken. Kumar’s family then took to social media, appealing for information to identify and bring the driver who had driven away to justice.

Two days later police received information that led them to an area where Alli’s car was found with its number plates removed.

On Saturday Alli turned himself over to police which has seen him being charged yesterday.