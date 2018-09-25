State moves to repossess 34 acres on Hogg Island

The Lands and Surveys Commission is looking to repossess vast amount of lands across Guyana. Already, the Commission has given notice of its intention to repossess 34 acres on western Hog Island.

A notice to this effect was published in the most recent Official Gazette.

The Gazette stated, “Notice is hereby given by the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys, that it is proposed to cancel Provisional Lease No. 3 12123/279, issued in respect of 34 acres of State Land situate on the Western side of Hogg Island, held by Naomi Ferdinand Dias for non

-beneficial occupation and that such cancellation would allow for the repossession of the said land for reallocation.”

That notice was not the only one of its kind.

The Gazette also stated, “Notice is hereby given by the Commissioner of Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, that it is proposed to cancel State Land Lease No. SMR 2345, issued in respect of 0.459 1 of an acre of State Land situate at and being Lot 425 Yarowkabra Residential Layout, Eastern Side of the Soesdyke Linden Highway, held by Patrick Miggins and Patricia Miggins and that such cancellation would allow for the repossession of the said Land for reallocation.”

The Lands and Services Commission also called on all persons having any rights, interest or claim “in and to the above mentioned tract of land or who may have just grounds to oppose the processing of this Application, are hereby requested to do so at the Office of the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys Commission, Lot 22 Upper Hadfield Street, Durban Backlands in the City of Georgetown during Office hours, within seven (7) days from the date of the third publication setting forth his/her or their reasons for opposition in writing and duly signed.”