South Ruimveldt woman jailed for forging court cheques

A woman who inflated three cheques issued by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts was yesterday sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment after she was found guilty of the offence.

Joanna Beckles, of Lot 1116 Bluesackie Drive, South Ruimveldt, was on trial before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after she denied the allegations.

It was alleged that Beckles, on December 19, 2016, forged a Bank of Guyana cheque in favour of herself, purporting to show same was written for the sum of $60,000, instead of $6,000 by the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The second charge stated that on December 21, 2016, at Georgetown, Beckles uttered to Shanika Smith, a teller at the Republic Bank, a forged Guyana cheque number 08-137149, dated December 19, 2016 which valued at $60,000, knowing same to be false.

It was further alleged that on December 21, 2016, Beckles obtained $60,000 from Smith upon or by forged cheque.

Magistrate Bess in ruling told court that he believed the evidence of witnesses called by the Prosecution throughout the trial. The Magistrate added that he was satisfied with the evidence; hence Beckles was sentenced to 9 months on each charge. The sentencing will run concurrently.

It was reported that Beckles who is separated from the father of her child would received $6,000 on a monthly basis for the child.

She would receive a cheque whenever she goes to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to uplift the money.

According to information, after Beckles received the cheques she decided that $6,000 was not enough and decided to place an additional zero at the end of the figure, making the number $60,000.

A teller at the Republic Bank upon examining the cheques, observed that they were tampered with and reported the matter to the police.

An investigation was then carried out and Beckles was arrested and charged for the offence.