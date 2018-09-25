Latest update September 25th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Since April, over 2200 Venezuelans migrants arrived in Guyana

Sep 25, 2018 News 0

More than 2,200 Venezuelas arrived in Guyana.

The National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee continues to work to find ways and means to lend greater support to Venezuelan migrants in Guyana.

The Immigration Department has informed that from April to September 20, 2018, a total of 2,220 Venezuelans arrived into the country and have been documented through the special procedure identified for migrants.

However, over the past two weeks, information recorded at the various ports of entry has shown a reduction in arrivals.

At yesterday’s meeting, which was held at the Department of Citizenship, the Committee, led by Minister of Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix, discussed the need for a structure that will allow for greater synergies between the Ministry of Health and the Police and Immigration Department, to make the process of registration, screen and immunization more hassle-free.

Meanwhile, international partners like the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) continue to support the Government’s efforts; making available much-needed resources. In fact, the IOM has committed to providing more food items for the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to distribute to the migrants.

The IOM is also developing a Displacement Tracking Matrix for Barima-Waini (Region One) and Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)  and in this regard, an official report will be published by the end of the week.

The Committee is scheduled to meet again on October 8.

More in this category

Sports

2018 Heritage Games… Guyana Rush Saints and Paruima win football titles

2018 Heritage Games… Guyana Rush Saints and Paruima win...

Sep 25, 2018

Three days of fun filled activities at the 2018 Amerindian Heritage Games, coordinated successfully by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club...
Read More
GCI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League… Barnwell, Johnson, MoM Torrington spearhead GT to win over West Demerara

GCI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…...

Sep 25, 2018

Guyana off to a slow start at 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia

Guyana off to a slow start at 43rd Chess Olympiad...

Sep 25, 2018

BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan/Fitness 53 U-17 Final… RHT Bakewell defeat Albion CCCC in a thriller to become champions

BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan/Fitness 53 U-17 Final…...

Sep 25, 2018

Limacol Football 2018… Knockout action kicks off tonight at MOE ground

Limacol Football 2018… Knockout action...

Sep 25, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Kobras sting Eagles; Guardians stop Pacesetters

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Kobras sting...

Sep 25, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]