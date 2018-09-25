Since April, over 2200 Venezuelans migrants arrived in Guyana

Latest update September 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
The National Multi-Sectoral Coordinating Committee continues to work to find ways and means to lend greater support to Venezuelan migrants in Guyana.
The Immigration Department has informed that from April to September 20, 2018, a total of 2,220 Venezuelans arrived into the country and have been documented through the special procedure identified for migrants.
However, over the past two weeks, information recorded at the various ports of entry has shown a reduction in arrivals.
At yesterday’s meeting, which was held at the Department of Citizenship, the Committee, led by Minister of Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix, discussed the need for a structure that will allow for greater synergies between the Ministry of Health and the Police and Immigration Department, to make the process of registration, screen and immunization more hassle-free.
Meanwhile, international partners like the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) continue to support the Government’s efforts; making available much-needed resources. In fact, the IOM has committed to providing more food items for the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to distribute to the migrants.
The IOM is also developing a Displacement Tracking Matrix for Barima-Waini (Region One) and Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) and in this regard, an official report will be published by the end of the week.
The Committee is scheduled to meet again on October 8.
