Police: Guyhoc man dumps gun in front of Albouystown night club

Ranks of a police mobile patrol in ‘A’ Division, said that they have arrested a Guyhoc man for the illegal possession of a gun.

According to the police, acting on information received, ranks proceeded to a night club located at Sussex and Hogg Streets, Albouystown yesterday morning about 03:20 hours where they observed a male standing on Sussex Street, in front of the club.

“As the patrol, which was commanded by a Corporal, approached the individual, he quickly dropped an object which was immediately retrieved and found to be an unlicensed 9MM Glock pistol with twelve (12) live matching rounds.”

The suspect, 24, a labourer of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, was arrested and is being processed for court, the police said.