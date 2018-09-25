Latest update September 25th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police: Guyhoc man dumps gun in front of Albouystown night club

Sep 25, 2018 News 0

The seized Glock and ammo

Ranks of a police mobile patrol in ‘A’ Division, said that they have arrested a Guyhoc man for the illegal possession of a gun.

According to the police, acting on information received, ranks proceeded to a night club located at Sussex and Hogg Streets, Albouystown yesterday morning about 03:20 hours where they observed a male standing on Sussex Street, in front of the club.

“As the patrol, which was commanded by a Corporal, approached the individual, he quickly dropped an object which was immediately retrieved and found to be an unlicensed 9MM Glock pistol with twelve (12) live matching rounds.”

The suspect, 24, a labourer of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, was arrested and is being processed for court, the police said.

More in this category

Sports

2018 Heritage Games… Guyana Rush Saints and Paruima win football titles

2018 Heritage Games… Guyana Rush Saints and Paruima win...

Sep 25, 2018

Three days of fun filled activities at the 2018 Amerindian Heritage Games, coordinated successfully by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club...
Read More
GCI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League… Barnwell, Johnson, MoM Torrington spearhead GT to win over West Demerara

GCI/GCB Jaguars 50-over Franchise League…...

Sep 25, 2018

Guyana off to a slow start at 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia

Guyana off to a slow start at 43rd Chess Olympiad...

Sep 25, 2018

BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan/Fitness 53 U-17 Final… RHT Bakewell defeat Albion CCCC in a thriller to become champions

BCB/Ramnaresh Sarwan/Fitness 53 U-17 Final…...

Sep 25, 2018

Limacol Football 2018… Knockout action kicks off tonight at MOE ground

Limacol Football 2018… Knockout action...

Sep 25, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Kobras sting Eagles; Guardians stop Pacesetters

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Kobras sting...

Sep 25, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]