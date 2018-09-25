Police: Guyhoc man dumps gun in front of Albouystown night club

Latest update September 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Ranks of a police mobile patrol in ‘A’ Division, said that they have arrested a Guyhoc man for the illegal possession of a gun.
According to the police, acting on information received, ranks proceeded to a night club located at Sussex and Hogg Streets, Albouystown yesterday morning about 03:20 hours where they observed a male standing on Sussex Street, in front of the club.
“As the patrol, which was commanded by a Corporal, approached the individual, he quickly dropped an object which was immediately retrieved and found to be an unlicensed 9MM Glock pistol with twelve (12) live matching rounds.”
The suspect, 24, a labourer of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, was arrested and is being processed for court, the police said.
Sep 25, 2018Three days of fun filled activities at the 2018 Amerindian Heritage Games, coordinated successfully by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs concluded on Sunday night at Everest Cricket Club...
Sep 25, 2018
Sep 25, 2018
Sep 25, 2018
Sep 25, 2018
Sep 25, 2018
You are not going to believe this. It is true; I swear so. The very day that the Ryan Crawford incident hit the news, I... more
In defending his choice of Head of the Department of Energy, President Granger was quoted as saying that “He knows that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A furore surrounded Luis Almagro, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS),... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]